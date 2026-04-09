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‘Teetotaller’ Aamir Khan reveals that after divorce from first wife Reena Dutta, he turned to alcohol: ‘I drank almost a bottle a night’
Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan revealed that after his divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta, he drank alcohol almost every night for one and a half years.
Aamir Khan has long been known for his candour, both on and off screen. Whether discussing the creative risks behind his films or acknowledging when a project falls short, the actor has consistently maintained a reputation for honesty. That same openness has extended to his personal life as well, from his decision to separate from his second wife, Kiran Rao, to finding companionship again with his current partner, Gauri Spratt. Recently, he also reflected on a deeply difficult chapter following his divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta.
‘I drank almost a bottle a night’
Speaking on Duologue with Barun Das, Aamir Khan opened up about how the separation marked a turning point in his life. He said that it was during this period that he began drinking, something he had never done before. “I was a teetotaller until I went through my first divorce with Reena. And then, on the first day when she left with the kids and I was alone at home, I couldn’t handle my emotions at that time. I had never, I used to never drink alcohol. I had drunk once or twice for a couple of scenes, but that was only because I had to drink for the scene. I mean, I was not into alcohol at all.”
He then added, “That night, I had alcohol at home to serve guests and all that, so I started drinking. And for the next one and a half years, I drank almost a bottle a night. Now that’s really extreme, from a person who was a teetotaller to someone who consumes a bottle a night is very extreme.”
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‘It was traumatic for us’
In an earlier appearance on Koffee with Karan, Aamir Khan had also spoken about the emotional toll of his separation from Reena Dutta, emphasising that their bond remained rooted in respect despite the split. “Reena and I were married for 16 long years. When we split up, it was traumatic for us and our families. We tried to deal with the situation as best as we could. Reena and I did not lose love or respect for each other post out split.”
Following his divorce from Reena, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005, and the couple welcomed their son, Azad. They later announced their separation in 2021 after 16 years of marriage. Today, Aamir remains on amicable terms with both his former spouses and continues to co-parent his children, while also embracing a new phase in his personal life with Gauri Spratt.
DISCLAIMER: This account of personal struggle and the use of alcohol as a coping mechanism is shared for narrative context and is not a substitute for professional guidance. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use or emotional distress, we encourage seeking support from a qualified professional or a dedicated support network.