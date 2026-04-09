‘Teetotaller’ Aamir Khan reveals that after divorce from first wife Reena Dutta, he turned to alcohol: ‘I drank almost a bottle a night’

Aamir Khan has long been known for his candour, both on and off screen. Whether discussing the creative risks behind his films or acknowledging when a project falls short, the actor has consistently maintained a reputation for honesty. That same openness has extended to his personal life as well, from his decision to separate from his second wife, Kiran Rao, to finding companionship again with his current partner, Gauri Spratt. Recently, he also reflected on a deeply difficult chapter following his divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta.

‘I drank almost a bottle a night’

Speaking on Duologue with Barun Das, Aamir Khan opened up about how the separation marked a turning point in his life. He said that it was during this period that he began drinking, something he had never done before. “I was a teetotaller until I went through my first divorce with Reena. And then, on the first day when she left with the kids and I was alone at home, I couldn’t handle my emotions at that time. I had never, I used to never drink alcohol. I had drunk once or twice for a couple of scenes, but that was only because I had to drink for the scene. I mean, I was not into alcohol at all.”