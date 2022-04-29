Aamir Khan reveals mother’s reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha, she told him not to make any change: ‘Hers is number 1 reaction for me’

Actor Aamir Khan in an interview revealed his mother’s reaction to an early cut of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir said that the film is currently being test screened for audiences, to gauge what should and shouldn’t be altered. But his mother was so impressed with how it has turned out, she urged him to not make a single change.

While promoting the first song from the film’s soundtrack, Kahani, on RedFM, the actor was asked whose opinion in his family matters the most to him. He said that his mother’s opinion is the priority, and only after consulting her does he consult his children. His daughter, Ira, had accompanied him on the interview.

He said, “Ammi bohot hi suljha hua response deti hai. Jab cheez unko pasand nahi aati hai toh kehti hai ‘Hatao, yeh kya banaya hai’ (My mother gives well thought-out responses. When she doesn’t like something, she says, ‘Get it away from me, what have you made). She’s very cute in the way she says it.”

Aamir revealed that his mother was very pleased with how Laal Singh Chaddha had turned out, and said that there was no need to make any further alterations to it. “Ammi ko film bohot pasand aayi. She said, ‘Aamir aap kisi baat mat suniye. Aapki film bohot sahi hai. Aur aap yahi release kariye. Kuch mat katiye.’ So Ammi ko kya lagta hai mere kaam ke baare mein woh boht zaruri hai. Number one reaction it is for me (My mother really liked the film. She said, ‘Don’t listen to anybody else, you’ve made a very good film. Don’t cut anything, release it as it is’. My mother’s opinion of my work is very important to me).”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The film has been in production for several years, and was delayed massively by the pandemic. Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose second son Jehangir wasn’t even conceived when she started working on it, and is now a year old. The film is slated for an August 11 release.