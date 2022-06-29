Aamir Khan opens up about his first heartbreak, says she left the country with her family: ‘Bas ek hi cheez acchi hui…’

Aamir Khan has revealed the story of his first heartbreak. He opened up about his love life during a social media interaction to promote Laal Singh Chaddha song “Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi”.

Aamir said, “This was the time when I used to play tennis, she was also in the same club with me, and one fine day I found out that she left the country with her family. I was very heartbroken, and the tricky part is that she doesn’t know, bas ek hi cheez achi hui ki main bohot accha tennis player ban gaya, later after some years, I played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion.”

The promotions for Laal Singh Chaddha song “Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi” have been going on for a while now. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shares screen space with Aamir in the film, dubbed it as song of the decade. Earlier, as part of promotions for the song, the makers released a snippet of the behind-the-scenes conversation between actor Aamir Khan, composer Pritam and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. In the video, Aamir can be heard addressing Pritam’s concerns about the song. Aamir said that Pritam must not worry about the song sounding old-fashioned. “Old ya new fashion kuch hota hi nahi hai, sirf acha ya bura gaana hota hai. (There’s no such thing as old fashioned or new fashioned. It’s just good or bad song.)”

Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, will clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan on August 11. At the trailer launch of the Aanand L Rai film, Akshay addressed the same and said, “It’s not a clash. It’s about good movies coming together. And, it’s a big day. Due to Covid-19, many films did not release and some are still waiting to get a release date. So, it’s natural more films will release together. I hope both films have a good run.”