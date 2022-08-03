scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Aamir Khan responds to criticism over his Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: ‘Aap film dekh lijiye…’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has reacted to criticism surrounding his Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 5:55:15 pm
Laal Singh ChaddhaKareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: YouTube)

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha elicited a mixed response. While some have appreciated the music and cinematography, others have criticised Aamir’s expressions and said he is reprising his PK role. Celebrities ike Sargun Mehta even commented on his Punjabi accent, saying that he could have done better.

During a recent media interaction, Aamir responded to the backlash and said, “Woh trailer mein aadha dikhta hai na? The trailer is of 2 minutes, and our film is 2.30 hours long. So it would be better if you can judge these aspects after watching the film.” He added, “Agar mein theth Punjabi bolunga toh baki logon ko nahi samaj aayega…aapko samaj aa jayega. Aap film dekh lijiye… mujhe umeed hai ki aap disappointed nahi honge (If I spoke perfect Punjabi, others might not understand, even if you do. You watch the film. I’m sure you would not be disappointed).”

Also Read |Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway’

During a conversation with India.com, Sargun Mehta had said, “If the superstar next does a Bengali film and uses too much of Bengali words, then we’ll be not able to understand it. Aamir Khan sir is not a Punjabi and he has taken up a role. Actors are supposed to take versatile roles. I can say that he could have done a bit better but jitna bhi unhone kia hain bahot kaam and mehnat lagti hain sirf utna karne mein bhi (He’s put a lot of effort and hard work into what he’s done).”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has been defending Laal Singh Chaddha aganist criticism. On the similarities between Laal Singh Chaddha and his PK performance, Aamir had said that while both of them possess innocence, they’re entirely different. He said, “This is a very strong quality that both of them possess. So, in the trailer, you might not be able to see the difference which you will see in the whole performance. Toh jab aap Laal ka poora performance dekhenge toh I am hoping ki dono characters aapko bohot innocent lagein but woh aapko alag kirdar lagega. Woh aapko PK nahi lagega, mere hisab se (When you watch the film, I am hoping that you spot the same innocence in Laal but you realise they are two different characters. I think you won’t feel it’s PK).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, will release in theatres on August 11.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 05:55:15 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

4

Government withdraws data protection bill

5

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial 'now more than ever', says Pelosi

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
Boosted by Cong MLA exit, BJP looks to edge out TRS in key Telangana bypo...
Boosted by Cong MLA exit, BJP looks to edge out TRS in key Telangana bypo...
The forever legislators: India’s longest-serving MLAs and MPs
The forever legislators: India’s longest-serving MLAs and MPs
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Maharashtra crisis

SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas

With BGMI pulled from Indian app stores, ‘uncertainty’ grips world of Esports

With BGMI pulled from Indian app stores, ‘uncertainty’ grips world of Esports

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze; father says she'll 'return with gold'
CWG 2022

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze; father says she'll 'return with gold'

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s family vacation in Switzerland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement