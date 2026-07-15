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Aamir Khan paused meeting to read Gauri Spratt’s son Quinn a bedtime story, reveals friend
Amin Hajee reveals Aamir Khan gradually introduced Gauri Spratt to his children and shares how the actor's bond with Quinn grew before marriage.
Aamir Khan married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate registered ceremony at his Mumbai home on July 5. The low-key wedding was attended by close family and friends. Now, Aamir’s close friend and Lagaan co-star Amin Hajee has shared details about Gauri’s relationship with the superstar’s children, as well as Aamir’s bond with her five-year-old son, Quinn.
Speaking to Rediff.com, Amin revealed that Aamir’s children simply call Gauri by her first name.
“They call her ‘Gauri’.”
He added that their acceptance of Gauri did not happen overnight.
“People often ask me what Aamir’s children think of her. The truth is, this wasn’t a sudden relationship. Aamir and Gauri have known each other for many years. She is a friend of Imran Khan’s.”
According to Amin, Aamir carefully ensured that everyone was comfortable before taking the next step in his relationship.
“Gauri was introduced to Aamir’s children gradually. Aamir has been extremely sensitive to every relationship involved. If you look at the wedding photographs, you’ll see everyone together: Azad, Quinn, Aamir’s mother, Gauri’s father Bob, her aunt Radha, and the rest of the family. It reflected their effort to make everyone feel included and valued.”
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Aamir’s relationship with Gauri’s son
Amin also spoke about Aamir’s bond with Quinn, revealing that the five-year-old simply calls the actor “Aamir.”
“Their bond did not start recently, it has been like this for over a year.”
Recalling an incident from Panchgani, Amin said, “One evening in Panchgani, we were sitting together, chatting, while Aamir was in the middle of a conversation with the collector of Satara. In the middle of that, Quinn called out to Aamir.”
“Then Quinn asked Aamir to read him a bedtime story. Without a second thought, Aamir looked at us and said, ‘Guys, I’ll be back,’ and immediately got up to read Quinn his bedtime story.”
Aamir and Gauri’s relationship
Aamir introduced Gauri as his partner on his 60th birthday in March 2025, revealing they had been in a relationship for around 18 months before going public. The couple, who had known each other for years before they started dating, married in a private registered ceremony on July 5, 2026.
Aamir on “love jihad” accusations
Aamir’s marriage to Gauri also sparked debate on social media, with some users accusing the actor of promoting “love jihad” because his previous wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, are Hindus.
Addressing the controversy in a recent interview with Rediff, Aamir dismissed the claims, saying none of his wives had ever converted their religion. “The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian,” he said. Clarifying Gauri’s faith, Aamir added, “Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes.”
Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. After their divorce, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The former couple welcomed son Azad through surrogacy in 2011 and announced their separation in 2021, while continuing to co-parent him.
Gauri, meanwhile, has a five-year-old son, Quinn, from her previous marriage.
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