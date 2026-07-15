Aamir Khan paused meeting to read Gauri Spratt’s son Quinn a bedtime story, reveals friend

Aamir Khan married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate registered ceremony at his Mumbai home on July 5. The low-key wedding was attended by close family and friends. Now, Aamir’s close friend and Lagaan co-star Amin Hajee has shared details about Gauri’s relationship with the superstar’s children, as well as Aamir’s bond with her five-year-old son, Quinn.

Speaking to Rediff.com, Amin revealed that Aamir’s children simply call Gauri by her first name.

“They call her ‘Gauri’.”

He added that their acceptance of Gauri did not happen overnight.

“People often ask me what Aamir’s children think of her. The truth is, this wasn’t a sudden relationship. Aamir and Gauri have known each other for many years. She is a friend of Imran Khan’s.”