Aamir Khan recalls visit to Arijit Singh’s home after his retirement announcement: ‘We were shocked’

After renowned vocalist Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing earlier this year, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan visited him at his home in Murshidabad. During their heartwarming interaction, Aamir even asked Arijit not to quit playback singing. In a recent interview, the Bollywood icon opened up about his visit to Arijit’s home and their conversation. Calling it an “amazing, lifetime experience,” Aamir noted that he was extremely happy after the visit.

Aamir Khan revealed that it was he who suggested to composer Ram Sampath that they go to Arijit Singh’s house and studio in person to record the tracks of Ek Din, co-produced by Aamir and starring his son, Junaid Khan. The superstar recalled that they learned about Arijit’s retirement decision almost a week before the planned visit. “We were shocked, wondering if he would sing for us now. I called Arijit to ask whether we should come, and he replied that he would fulfil the commitment he made to us,” Aamir shared during a conversation with Radio Nasha.

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‘Not just a great singer, but Arijit Singh is a storyteller too’

Revealing that they were there for four days, Aamir Khan described the period as “magical.” He shared, “Arijit is not just a great singer… As Ram Sampath told us once, Arijit is a storyteller too. He tells stories through his songs.” Aamir then went on to compare Arijit Singh to legendary singers like Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle. “I believe all the good singers have this ability. Rafi saab, Kishore da (Kishore Kumar), Asha ji, Lata ji, and Sonu Nigam have all told stories through their singing.”

The actor noted that Arijit also possesses this quality. “He is a really gifted and talented singer and storyteller. Above all that, he is also an amazing human being who does his work very passionately. He immerses himself in his work. We had so much fun even while we were working,” Aamir shared. He also expressed his elation at having received the opportunity to meet the singer’s family. “I got to meet his father, wife, and children. They are all very nice people, and so is his team,” he added.

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‘Aise mat kar yaar!’

Weeks after Arijit Singh’s retirement announcement in late January 2026, a video of Aamir Khan visiting the singer at his home went viral on social media. The clip begins with Aamir asking Arijit about his retirement plans. Aamir says, “You are not taking on any projects? For sometime you want to take a break? Or you want to not sing for Hindi films? Aise mat kar yaar, hum log ka kya hoga bhai (Don’t do this, what will happen to us)?”

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The video also features the two flying kites, waving and greeting Arijit’s neighbours, playing chess, and even heading out for a late-night scooty ride. In an earlier conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Aamir spoke about his visit and said, “I was in Murshidabad a few days ago. I wasn’t there to convince Arijit not to quit singing for films. I was there for another purpose. Though I did try my best to persuade him to reconsider, it was in vain. He seems to have made up his mind.”

About Ek Din

Starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles, Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. The romantic drama is jointly produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Ek Din will hit the screens worldwide on May 1.