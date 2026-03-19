‘No water to drink, how’s he shaving everyday?’: Aamir Khan recalls spat with Ashutosh Gowariker over Bhuvan being clean-shaven in Lagaan

Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker were present at the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai. The actor and director celebrated 25 years of their iconic film Lagaan. While talking about the film, Ashutosh and Aamir revisited the uncertainty that existed around sports films back then. Aamir recalled how seven to eight sports films had flopped before Lagaan was released. Aamir called it an ‘unusual film for Indian cinema’ and also recalled having a spat with Ashutosh over his character Bhuvan being clean-shaven in a village struck with drought.

‘Bhuvan should have been how I look now’

Discussing who eventually won the argument about Aamir’s character in Lagaan being clean-shaven, the actor said, “Eventually Ashutosh won the spat, but be honest, Bhuvan should have been how I look now.” Ashutosh defended himself and said, “Lagaan was an experimental film and script; I had to do fresh casting for other characters. I only had one Aamir Khan, and I thought he had to look handsome in the film. He was supposed to be clean-shaven and have a slightly different hairstyle and no moustache. I thought that was more important for the film.”