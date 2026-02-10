Aamir Khan reveals the reason behind his visit to Arijit Singh’s house, says he persuaded him to reconsider retirement: ‘It was in vain’

Aamir Khan recently made headlines after he visited singer Arijit Singh’s home in West Bengal. Aamir’s visit came right after Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing, leaving fans heartbroken. Many speculated that Aamir had travelled to meet Arijit to convince him to reconsider his decision. However, in a recent interaction, the actor revealed the real reason behind his visit.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Aamir rejected claims that he went to West Bengal to convince Arijit to return to playback singing. “I was in Murshidabad a few days ago. I wasn’t there to convince Arijit not to quit singing for films. I was there for another purpose. Though I did try my best to persuade him to reconsider, it was in vain. He seems to have made up his mind,” he said.