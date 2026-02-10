Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Aamir Khan reveals the reason behind his visit to Arijit Singh’s house, says he persuaded him to reconsider retirement: ‘It was in vain’
Aamir Khan's reason for travel was the music of his upcoming production Ek Din, which stars his son Junaid Khan.
Aamir Khan recently made headlines after he visited singer Arijit Singh’s home in West Bengal. Aamir’s visit came right after Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing, leaving fans heartbroken. Many speculated that Aamir had travelled to meet Arijit to convince him to reconsider his decision. However, in a recent interaction, the actor revealed the real reason behind his visit.
Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Aamir rejected claims that he went to West Bengal to convince Arijit to return to playback singing. “I was in Murshidabad a few days ago. I wasn’t there to convince Arijit not to quit singing for films. I was there for another purpose. Though I did try my best to persuade him to reconsider, it was in vain. He seems to have made up his mind,” he said.
Aamir’s son Junaid Khan is set to star in his production Ek Din, which also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. Aamir revealed that the film’s songs were the actual purpose of his visit. “I was there for his rendering of the Ek Din songs. I convinced him to sing for my sake. He is singing for Junaid’s character,” he said. Arijit had mentioned in his retirement post on social media that he would complete all his prior commitments, and it was on that basis that he agreed to sing for Junaid’s film. Explaining the same, Aamir said, “Since Ek Din was an earlier commitment, he wanted to complete it. The film has five songs, and he sings all of them.”
Calling Arijit’s exit “sad for films,” Aamir added, “He is such a talent — and such a lovely person. I had such a memorable time with him, his family, and his team. He has absolutely nailed the songs. Such a talent! And it’s so sad for films — and for all of us who are his fans.”
Following his meeting with Arijit, the official Instagram page of Aamir Khan’s production house shared a thank-you note for the singer. Posting a photo of Aamir and Arijit from the visit, the caption read, “Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din. ❤️”
Ek Din is being directed by Sunil Pandey. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.
