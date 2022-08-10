Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: ‘If people don’t want to see my film, I would…’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently reacted to trolls calling to boycott his upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the Hollywood Oscar-winner Forrest Gump.

During a recent media interaction, Aamir was first asked how he was preparing for the movie’s release, since he will be returning to the big screen after a gap of four long years. In a press interaction, the actor said, “Nothing, just keeping my fingers crossed, praying to lord almighty and having faith in my audience.”

During the event, the actor was once again asked to comment on trolls demanding to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir said that he wants to apologise to anyone who he might have hurt with his actions, and that he still hoped the movie reaches a large audience.

“Main kisi ka dil nahin dukhana chahta, par agar logon ko film nai dekhni hai to main uss baat ki izzat karunga, kya kar sakte hain. Par main chahunga ki zyada se zyada log dekhein ye film. Ek film jo hai wo saikdon logon ke mehnat se banti hai so I hope people like it (I do not want to hurt anyone, but if people don’t want to see the film, I would respect that too. There is not much you can do about that. But I would still want Laal Singh Chaddha to reach a wide audience. A movie is brought to life by a team of a hardworking crew and artistes, so I just hope people like it),” said the actor.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who plays Rupa in the Advait Chandan directorial, was asked about her opinion on the social media trends of boycotting movies. Kareena had a different take on it as she said that people are going to say a lot of things, one just has to learn to ignore it, also adding that if a movie is well-made, it ‘will surpass anything.’

Laal Singh Chaddha releases in cinemas on August 11.