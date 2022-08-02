scorecardresearch
Aamir Khan reacts to allegations that his performance in Laal Singh Chaddha is the same as PK: ‘There is one similarity…’

Aamir Khan responded to the comparisons between Laal Singh Chaddha and PK at a media interaction.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 5:52:27 pm
Aamir KhanAamir Khan defends Laal Singh Chaddha (Photo: YouTube)

Actor Aamir Khan reacted to the criticism surrounding his performance in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. After the trailer was released, fans had compared his performance to the one he delivered in PK, and said that Aamir was essentially playing the same character. They also pointed out the similarities in the expressions of the two characters. Some had criticised Aamir for being repetitive and called his portrayal of Laal a caricature.

At a media interaction, Aamir requested the audience to watch the film first before arriving at a conclusion. Aamir said, as quoted by Pinkvilla, “I will tell you why, because there is one similarity in Laal and PK and that is innocence. Laal is innocent and so is PK. This is a very strong quality that both of them possess. So, in the trailer, you might not be able to see the difference which you will see in the whole performance. Toh jab aap Laal ka poora performance dekhenge toh I am hoping ki dono characters aapko bohot innocent lagein but woh aapko alag kirdar lagega. Woh aapko PK nahi lagega, mere hisab se. (When you watch the film, I am hoping that you spot the same innocence in Laal but you realise they are two different characters. I think you won’t feel it’s PK).”

In PK, Aamir had played the role of an alien who comes to Earth on the hunt for God. Fans had earlier shared several screenshots of Aamir’s wide-eyed expressions in the film and compared it to Laal Singh Chaddha. At the media interaction, Aamir also reacted to calls for a boycott of his film, and requested the audience to watch Laal Singh Chaddha first. “I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films,” he said.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

