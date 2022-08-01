Aamir Khan reacts to ‘boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha’ trends: ‘Please watch my films’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan in his recent media interaction addressed the social media trolling around him and his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. On Sunday, the actor met a selected group of media to talk about his film. When asked about hashtags like ‘Boycott Bollywood’ and ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trending on Twitter, the actor said he feels ‘sad’ about it. He also reasoned that the trolls make it sound like does not love his country but that is absolutely ‘untrue’.

Replying to the question of whether trending hashtags like boycott Bollywood affect him, he said, “That boycott Bollywood, boycott Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. I feel sad. I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe that, but that’s quite untrue,” he said. The Dangal star added, “I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films,” he said.

As readers would know at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2015, Aamir Khan had spoken about the growing intolerance in the country and how his then wife Kiran Rao had suggested they leave the country.

He had said, “When I chat with Kiran at home, she says ‘Should we move out of India?’ That’s a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child (son Azad). She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day.” “That does indicate that there is this sense of growing disquiet, there is growing despondency apart from alarm. You feel why this is happening, you feel low. That sense does exist in me,” Khan had added.

An official remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.