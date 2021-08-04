Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to promote Jammu and Kashmir as film destination, meet L-G

Aamir Khan, Mahaveer Jain and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani will be meeting with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on August 5 to launch a new film policy which promotes the union territory as a film-friendly destination.

Earlier, filmmakers like Ekta Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari and Dinesh Vijan had met with Sinha in order to discuss how best to promote Jammu and Kashmir as a popular filming destination. In fact, even Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had met Sinha earlier to converse on the same topic along with his former partner and producer Kiran Rao.

Manoj Sinha tweeted, “Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination.”

Interestingly, Aamir has been shooting a schedule of his upcoming Hindi movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Srinagar for the past few days. He had earlier shot a significant portion of the movie in Ladakh with his team. “People here are so good at heart. We had a great experience working here. Kargil’s infrastructure is quite advanced, and we had no issue accommodating our huge crew here. It used to take me one hour to reach the shoot location. I, along with Chay (Naga Chaitanya Akkineni), enjoyed the scenery during our drive,” Aamir told a reporter at Ladakh.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is looking forward to Laal Singh Chaddha’s release, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. He was last seen making a special appearance in the song “Har Funn Maula” for Kunal Kapoor-starrer Koi Jaane Na. The actor’s last feature film was the 2018 movie Thugs of Hindostan.