Aamir Khan quits social media to ‘drop the pretence’, here’s how fans reacted

Aamir Khan, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, has decided to quit social media. In his ‘last post’, the Bollywood superstar shared that given he is not active anyway, he has decided to drop the pretence.

Starting by thanking everyone for their love and warmth on his birthday, Aamir shared the news, adding that he would continue to communicate like earlier times. The 56-year-old also mentioned that his production house Aamir Khan Productions has started its new official page, which will henceforth keep everyone updated about him and his films.

Wrote Aamir Khan, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always, a. ”

Aamir Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. While his Instagram has 3.6 million followers, his Twitter page has more 26.7 million followers, while his Facebook page has 18 million likes. He shared the same post on all his social media accounts.

Fans clearly did not seem happy with the 3 Idiots actor’s decision as they requested him to not leave. A fan named Debi wrote, “Opened twitter account mainly to follow you. It’s true you were not active much but those notifications of your tweets popping up on my phone always used to make me happy. Will miss that little moments of joy”. Another one Sam replied creatively by sharing the ‘Tussi jaa rahe ho, tussi naa jao’ GIF on Aamir’s post. A fan page Cinema Fanatic reasoned out the actor’s decision by posting, “Introvert type ka banda hai ye Limelight pasand nahi isko Sahi hai good decision.”

This is not the first time that a celebrity has taken a break from social media. Amid nepotism debate and Sushant Singh’s death case, actors Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan had decided to quit Twitter to stay away from negativity and toxicity. Others like Zaheer Iqbal, Neha Bhasin and Aayush Sharma have also said goodbye to the micro blogging site.

While Aamir Khan’s next Laal Singh Chaddha would mostly grace cinema halls end of this year, the actor recently surprised the world by starring in the promotional song “Har Funn Maula” for upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. The sizzling cabaret number also featured Elli Evram.