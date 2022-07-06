Aamir Khan’s Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha leaves Sargun Mehta unimpressed: ‘Could have done better’

Aamir Khan is all set to play a Sikh man in his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. But the film’s trailer drew criticism for the actor’s Punjabi accent, with many noting on Twitter that it ‘looked quite artificial’.

Punjabi actors Sargun Mehta and Gurnam Bhullar, who are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya, recently reacted to memes on Aamir Khan‘s Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Sargun Mehta said that Aamir could have done better. In an interview with India.com, Sargun Mehta said, “If Aamir would have said in pure Punjabi, nobody could have understood. If the superstar next does a Bengali film and use too much of Bengali words, then we’ll be not able to understand it.”

Watch Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer here:

Sargun added, “Aamir sir is not a Punjabi and he has taken up a role. Actors are supposed to take versatile roles. I can say that he could have done a bit better but jitna bhi unhone kia hain bahot calm and mehnat lagti hain sirf utna karne mein bhi. (Whatever he has done in the film, it takes a lot to get the results. He has been calm and has worked really hard).”

Gurnam Bhullar, who will be seen opposite Sargun in Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya, said, “Basically, it’s a national cinema that will be released pan India. The Hindi films have a mix of Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, etc. We are the ones who point out these things. So it should not matter.”

Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, will clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan on August 11.

The film is directed by Advait Chandan, and stars Aamir Khan as the titular character along with Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh among others.