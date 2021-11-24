Aamir Khan ‘profusely apologised’ to KGF team for ‘trespassing’ on their release date with Laal Singh Chaddha

Actor Aamir Khan has said that he apologised to KGF producers and star Yash after slotting his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, on the same date that had previously been claimed by the KGF team. Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, will clash with KGF: Chapter 2 on April 14, after being delayed numerous times because of pandemic-related issues.

Aamir Khan said in a recent interview to trade analyst Komal Nahta that the latest delay has been caused by the film’s extensive visual effects, which will take longer to complete. “There are two ways of doing the visual effects — you can do a rush job or you can go for quality work. I didn’t want a rush job, hence I preferred to postpone the film,” he said.

The actor also expressed regret at having to slot the movie alongside another big-ticket title. He said that as a sort of compensation, he has offered to promote KGF: Chapter 2. “Ideally, I would never take a date which has already been finalised by the producer of another big film. I hate to give the impression that I am trespassing on someone else’s territory, but since I am playing a Sikh for the first time in my career, the Baisakhi day (14th April) seemed to be the most appropriate for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha,” he said, explaining the reasoning behind the choice of date.

He continued, “Before I finalised the date, I profusely apologised to the producer (Vijay Kiragandur), director (Prashanth Neel), and lead man (Yash) of KGF Chapter 2. I wrote to them and explained my predicament. I told them how the lockdown had made matters difficult for all producers. I also explained that a Baisakhi release for my film would be ideal. They understood my viewpoint and were good enough to ask me to go ahead in spite of their film releasing on the same day. I was very touched by their gesture. In fact, I had a long heart-to-heart conversation with Yash who was very supportive of my plan. I told him that KGF was an established brand name and so, people would definitely patronise the sequel. I also told him that since his was an action film whereas mine was a family film as it was a love story, the two films would hopefully not eat into each other’s collections. I also volunteered to promote his film. I told Yash, I would be watching his film on 14th April in a cinema hall as I am a fan of the KGF franchise, like millions of others.”

Released in 2018, the first KGF film became a runaway box office hit, breaking the record for the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time with Rs 250 crore. Chapter 2 will also feature Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, as well as Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in supporting roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan, and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.