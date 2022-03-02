Aamir Khan praises Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund: ‘What a film!’

Ahead of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund‘s release, a private screening of the Nagraj Manjule directorial was held for superstar actor-director Aamir Khan. A video of Aamir reacting post the screening of the movie was shared by the YouTube channel of T-Series; the company has bankrolled the movie.

The clip begins with high praise from Aamir who is heard saying, “What a film! My god, bohot hi behatareen film thi! (It was a brilliant film!)”. The actor then went on to add other superlatives as he praised the team of Jhund for their incredible work.

“The way you have caught the spirit of the young men and women of India, that’s breathtaking. And those children…unbelievable. It’s a very unique film, pata nai kaise bann gayi tum logon se (I don’t know how you managed to pull this one off…),” the actor says while filmmaker Manjule and producer Bhushan Kumar are seen listening to him with a broad smile on their faces.

An overwhelmed Aamir continued, “I don’t have any words, because it is a very surprising film. Jo kuch humne seekha hai 20-30 saalon mein wo sab…uska football bana diya! Bachchan sahab ne kya kaam kiya. Unhone ek se ek film ki hai apne career mein, but this is one of his best films (Whatever we have learnt in the past two-three decades while making movies, you have made a football out of that whole thing! And what work has Bachchan sir done in the movie! He has done many good films in his career, but this is one of his best works till date).”

Later, Aamir met the young artistes of Jhund and invited the whole team to his house, where they discussed the film some more and posed for a fun group photo.

Jhund marks Nagraj Manjule’s Bollywood debut, and his first collaboration with Big B. The film releases in theatres on March 4.