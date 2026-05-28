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‘Aamir Khan and I had a spark, it never bloomed’: Pooja Bhatt recalls their ‘chemistry’
Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt shared screen space in Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin.
Aamir Khan is known to be a “perfectionist” on a film set, and he first started gaining this reputation when he worked with Mahesh Bhatt in the 1991 film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. The film also starred Pooja Bhatt in the lead role and in a recent conversation, when Pooja was asked if there was a possibility of romance between the two back then, she admitted that while there was a “spark” between them, it never turned into anything “tangible.”
Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin cap belonged to Imran Khan
Talking to Vickey Lalwani, Pooja recalled the shoot of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and said that Aamir would rehearse a lot even back then. “He is somebody who rehearses. He is somebody who is… Well, some people would say intrusive, some people would say extremely interested in every aspect of the film. So he would question, ‘Why are you wearing heels that are so big? That’s not the character.’ But I learnt a lot from him. His precision, for example, as an actor, he is a precise actor,” she said.
ALSO READ | Pooja Bhatt responds if Mahesh Bhatt changed religion to marry Soni Razdan: ‘Never left my mom’
She also said that the famous cap from the film, which Aamir’s character wore throughout the film, was something he had borrowed from his nephew Imran. “He was wrong about a lot of other things but he was right about one thing which was that cap. That cap was his addition to the film. He took it from his nephew, Imran, I think, and he brought it, and we said, ‘Oh my god, you can’t wear this, it’s a child’s cap.’ He said, ‘That’s exactly where I got it from. I got it from my nephew. And we were like, ‘You can’t wear this’ and we were making fun of this, and that cap became a rage, it was sold on every street corner,” she said.
‘We were like Tom and Jerry’
Talking about the friendship they shared at the time, Pooja shared, “He is not all-knowing and correct always, and we used to pull each other’s leg a lot. We were like Tom and Jerry in that sense. We were always putting each other in our respective places.”
ALSO READ | Mahesh Bhatt says he walked out of Ghulam after Aamir Khan asked if he can dedicate his life to movie: ‘I said no’
‘Aamir and I had a spark’
When the interviewer asked if Aamir was attracted to Pooja at the time, as many tabloids suggested the same in those days, she laughed and said, “You should ask Aamir that question. I was pretty attractive, right? Would you blame him if he was?” When asked if she was attracted to him, she said, “I found Aamir Khan delightful. Aamir and I were totally in love with each other when the camera was rolling during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin.” When quizzed further, Pooja said, “There was a spark for sure, great chemistry, but did that spark bloom into anything tangible of consequence? I don’t think so.”
At the time, Aamir was already married to his first wife Reena Dutta. The two secretly tied the knot in 1986, and opened up about their marriage a few months later. They divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. Aamir then married Kiran Rao and after staying together for 15 years, they divorced as well. Aamir is currently dating Gauri Spratt.
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