‘Aamir Khan and I had a spark, it never bloomed’: Pooja Bhatt recalls their ‘chemistry’

Aamir Khan is known to be a “perfectionist” on a film set, and he first started gaining this reputation when he worked with Mahesh Bhatt in the 1991 film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. The film also starred Pooja Bhatt in the lead role and in a recent conversation, when Pooja was asked if there was a possibility of romance between the two back then, she admitted that while there was a “spark” between them, it never turned into anything “tangible.”

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin cap belonged to Imran Khan

Talking to Vickey Lalwani, Pooja recalled the shoot of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and said that Aamir would rehearse a lot even back then. “He is somebody who rehearses. He is somebody who is… Well, some people would say intrusive, some people would say extremely interested in every aspect of the film. So he would question, ‘Why are you wearing heels that are so big? That’s not the character.’ But I learnt a lot from him. His precision, for example, as an actor, he is a precise actor,” she said.