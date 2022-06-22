Aamir Khan plays football with son Azad Rao in rain, fans call him ‘Good dad’. Watch

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan made the best of Mumbai rain. He came out of his home to enjoy a game of football with his son Azad Rao. The official Instagram account of Aamir Khan Productions shared a video of the father-son duo having fun. The caption of the video read, “All fun and a lot of rains! Aamir & Azad enjoy the rains over a football session.”

In the video, Aamir and Azad are seen flaunting their football skills. At one point, Azad tricked his father into scoring a goal while Aamir sat down after getting tired. The father and son twinned in their black outfits.

As the video was shared online, fans showered love on the father-son duo. A comment on the video read, “So cute azad Aamir ❤❤❤❤.” Another comment read, “Wah great sir😍😍😍.” An Instagram user also called Aamir, “Good dad ❤️”. A few fans of Aamir also wanted to join him for the football game.

Recently, the actor, who is awaiting the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, also spent some quality time with his daughter Ira Khan. Ira had shared photos of herself with Aamir and had shared how her father did her makeup.

While Aamir shares a warm equation with all his children, he said in an interview that he was a distant father in the past. He told News18, “It’s my biggest mistake. But I won’t blame my profession for it. Today, Ira is 23 but when she was 4-5, I wasn’t there for her. I was busy with films. Every kid needs their parents because when you are a child you have your own fears and hopes. But when she needed me the most, I wasn’t by her side to hold her hand when she would get scared. And, I know that moment will never come back.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to hit the theaters on August 11. The film is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.