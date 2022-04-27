Aamir Khan plays Beethoven’s Fur Elise on piano as he teases fans about his ‘interesting kahani’

Over the past few days, Aamir Khan has been teasing fans about a new project. The Bollywood superstar recently revealed that he would tell the world a new story on April 28. On Wednesday, Khan’s production house Aamir Khan Productions shared a video of him playing Beethoven’s Fur Elise on his piano. In the video, Khan shows off his piano skills and says he will tell the world a story at 9 am on Thursday. The actor further says that he will be on Red FM at 9 am, and has already spoken to RJ Rishi Kapoor about the same.

Khan captioned the video, “Less than 24 hrs to go to know #KyaHaiKahani.”

RJ Rishi Kapoor has also shared a video of him talking to Aamir Khan about the mysterious kahani. In the phone call, he is heard quizzing the actor about the same. “Yaar bohot interesting kahani hai, 28th ko aaraha hu (It’s a very interesting story which I would share on 28th),” Aamir says, adding that he feels radio is a great platform to tell a story. While the actor doesn’t reveal anything about the story, he assured that it’s not a prank.

Khan started this guessing game earlier this week when he shared a video of him playing cricket with his team on the terrace. After hitting a boundary, the actor said that he is gearing up to share a story. A couple of days back, another video saw him playing table football as he shared how he has picked radio as the means to tell the story. In the video, Khan is also seen wearing a ‘Release Gogo’ t-shirt, inspired by Shakti Kapoor’s character Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna.

Aamir Khan’s videos have left fans wondering if he will reveal something about his much anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha. An official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ hit film Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The movie will release on August 11 this year.