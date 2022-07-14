Aamir Khan organises special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli. See photo

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is looking forward to the release of his next Laal Singh Chaddha, hosted a special screening of the film for a few Telugu celebrities. The likes of Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and Naga Chaitanya watched the movie along with Aamir in Hyderabad.

A picture of Aamir watching Laal Singh Chaddha with the Telugu film personalities was shared on social media. Naga, who is also seen in the photo, plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. It is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11, along with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Earlier in the day, the movie’s team announced that the song “Tur Kalleyan” will be unveiled on Friday.

#TurKalleyan is a beautiful and moving song that captures the spirit of relinquishing all that weighs you down and looking forward to a newer, loving self. Song out tomorrow #LaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #AdvaitChandan pic.twitter.com/yUcO5up0tM — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) July 14, 2022

While we wait for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli and Sukumar’s reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha, we already know that Aamir’s Khan mother loved the movie. Aamir had spoken about his mother’s reaction to the film earlier.

“Ammi ko film bohot pasand aayi. She said, ‘Aamir aap kisi ki baat mat suniye. Aapki film bohot sahi hai. Aur aap yahi release kariye. Kuch mat katiye.’ So Ammi ko kya lagta hai mere kaam ke baare mein woh boht zaruri hai. Number one reaction it is for me (My mother really liked the film. She said, ‘Don’t listen to anybody else, you’ve made a very good film. Don’t cut anything, release it as it is’. My mother’s opinion of my work is very important to me),” Aamir had shared.

Laal Singh Chaddha is bankrolled by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios