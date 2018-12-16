Aamir Khan on working with Pankaj Tripathi: It was an absolute pleasure

Aamir Khan and Pankaj Tripathi have never shared screen space before. However, recently the actors shot for a Star Plus commercial together. The actors shared the teaser of the advertisement on their respective Twitter handles.

Aamir took to Twitter and wrote a few words in praise of Pankaj. He tweeted, “Thoroughly enjoyed shooting this! Was an absolute pleasure to work with Suresh Triveni and of course @TripathiiPankaj. Big thank you to Aatish and JD for helping me out with the accent!”

Soon, Pankaj Tripathi replied, “शुक्रिया Aamir Khan सर, आप हमेशा से प्रेरणास्रोत रहे हैं। आपके साथ काम करना स्वयं को तोहफा देना है। शुक्रिया सुरेश त्रिवेणी जी, इसे और भी खूबसूरत बनाने के लिए। (Thank you Aamir sir, you yourself have been very inspirational. Working with you has been a gift. Thank you Suresh Triveni for making this experience so beautiful.)

Aamir was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which tanked at the box office. The actor took the responsibility of the film’s failure. “I take full responsibility for Thugs not working with the audience. I think we went wrong but I would like to take full responsibility of that. You can be sure we tried our level best,” said the actor at the award ceremony of Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest.

“We didn’t leave any stone unturned but somewhere we went wrong. There are some people who liked the film, and we would like to thank them but they are in minority. Majority didn’t like and we realise this,” Aamir added.

Pankaj, on the other hand, has been having a great 2018, thanks to the release of horror-comedy Stree that performed splendidly at the box office.