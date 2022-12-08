scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Aamir Khan on taking break from films, when he’s likely to return: ‘Spending time with family, will come back after 1 year’

Actor Aamir Khan will be seen in a cameo in the upcoming film Salaam Venky, which has been directed by Revathi and stars Kajol in the lead.

Actor Aamir Khan attended the screening of upcoming film Salaam Venky on Wednesday. The actor will be seen playing a cameo in the Revathi directorial. While he praised the lead actor Kajol and Vishal in the film, he reiterated that after this, he won’t be seen on the camera for the next one year. The actor had earlier announced that he was taking a sabbatical from films.

Salaam Venky has been directed by renowned actor Revathi and reunites Kajol with actor Kamal Sadanah onscreen after 30 years. They worked together in Kajol’s debut film Bekhudi.

Speaking at the red carpet of the the screening, Aamir said, “I am not doing anything. From last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal rha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal rha hai, so I will come back to acting after an year. You can see me in this small role.”

The 57-year-old, who was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha, praised Kajol and Vishal (Jethwa) for their work in the film. Adding that he is glad to be part of this film, Aamir said, “Every artist has done such a good job Kajol and Vishal. Each and every actor has done so well. I am very happy and proud to be part of this film.I am glad Revathy gave me that opportunity.”

In an earlier public appearance, Aamir had announced that he would take a sabbatical after the failure of his film, Laal Singh Chaddha. “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor,” he had said.

Salaam Venky is a slice-of-life drama film that revolves around a mother-son relationship where the son is battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Kajol in a recent interview with PTI said that she was able to act in such an emotionally strong film because Revathi’s work made it easier for her.

 

