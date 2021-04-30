Aamir Khan speaks of time when he had his back against the wall, owns his privilege: ‘It has been easy for me’

In a video that has appeared on Aamir Khan Fan Club, actor Aamir Khan is seen talking about life and how he has to thank his privilege for where he stands today. In the video, he spoke about how both love and fear drive him but in different ways. “For me, it is a journey, I am not sure if I’ll be successful, I am not sure I’ll reach my destination, sometimes I am not even sure what my destination is. I am always figuring out where to go, but the important thing is that I do it out of love. There are some primary emotions that all of us have, love and fear are two such primary emotions that we have when we enter this world. You’re born out of love. I’d like to tap into love as my primary emotion and use fear to propel me.”

He accepted that there have been moments when he had his back against the wall but was able to move on that to his place in life. “There have been times when I have been down in the dumps, I’ve had my back against the wall and haven’t been sure how to get out of it, at such times, what is important for me is to not lose hope, because when you lose hope, you lose all. I hesitate to say this as it is very easy for me because I happen to be in a privileged position. It is not that easy for someone who is not in a privileged position and has got their back against the wall,” he said.

“It was a stroke of luck that I was born in Mumbai in a privileged environment, where my parents could afford an education for me and I had a sheltered childhood. If I was born in a village where I didn’t have resources, I’d be sitting there. I remark often that there is no difference between me and that gentleman sitting outside a temple in a village. It was just a matter of chance that he was born there and I was born here. Our rights are the same, our responsibilities too are the same, we ideally should look at each other as one,” he says.

When the Secret Superstar actor was asked how he stays grounded even after being such a huge star in the Hindi film industry, he said, “The credit should go to my mother, she has brought me up really well. Whatever I am today, whatever good that you see in me is because of the big influence that my mother has been on me. She is someone who is a big force in my life and continues to be so.”