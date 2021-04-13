Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha’s delay, release on Christmas 2021: ‘We had to deal with Kareena and corona’

In a latest video that has emerged on the internet, ace actor Aamir Khan is seen talking about his upcoming film with Kareena Kapoor — Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor started working on the film, which is the official Hindi adaption of Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994) featuring Tom Hanks, in March 2019. Forrest Gump won the Academy Award for Best Film that year. While the plan was to release Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020 but the film, like many others, has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this video posted on Aamir Khan Fandom’s YouTube channel, the actor confirmed that he is looking at releasing the film at Christmas this year. He said, “So we’ll see where it lands but so far things are going well and for now, things seem to be in control. Hopefully, by the end of the year, we should see the film.”

Aamir, who seemed to be in a jovial mood, shared the screen with wife Kiran Rao in this particular interview. When Aamir said, “Hopefully, by the end of the year, we should see the film”, Rao added “during Christmas”.

Aamir then shared how they managed to shoot the film through 2020 when the pandemic was in full force and Kareena had just announced her pregnancy.

Sharing his favourite bits from Tom Hank’s original film, Aamir shared how he has been affected by a particular opening shot of the film, “Forrest Gump begins with a feather, the feather comes floating down from the sky and it goes over people’s shoulders and drives over a car, the wind kind of pushes it here and there, and Advait (Chandan), who is the director of this film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film, our lives have become like a feather — different winds are pushing us in different directions, and we are just kind of flowing with it and we are just going to figure out where we land up by the end of the film.”

He said, “While the rest of the world was dealing with Corona, we were dealing with Corona and Kareena (Kapoor) who was the heroine of the film, she got pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction.”

Kareena Kapoor wrapped Laal Singh Chaddha in October last year. Previously scheduled to release on Christmas 2020, Laal Singh Chaddha will now arrive in theatres on Christmas 2021.