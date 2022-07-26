scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha averting clash with KGF Chapter 2: ‘We got saved’

During a special event of Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad, Aamir Khan opened up about the averted clash and said the film got "saved".

By: PTI | Mumbai |
July 26, 2022 1:31:44 pm
Laal Singh Chaddha Hyd Press meetNaga Chaitanya, Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan pose for photographers during the special event of Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan says the delay in post-production of Laal Singh Chaddha was a blessing in disguise for his upcoming film, which would have clashed with the blockbuster movie KGF: Chapter 2 had it arrived earlier this year.

During a special event of Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad on Sunday, Khan opened up about the averted clash and said the film got “saved”.

“I remember when KGF 2 was about to release, there was a lot of excitement among the Hindi audience, amongst my own friends.

Also Read |Aamir Khan rues Chiranjeevi picking Salman Khan over him for Godfather

“Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2,” Khan told reporters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?

Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, was earlier slated to be released alongside KGF: Chapter 2, the Kannada action drama headlined by Yash, on April 14.

Laal Singh Chaddha postponed its release owing to delay in visual effects (VFX) work and KGF: Chapter 2 set the box office on fire with an opening of more than Rs 53 crore, emerging as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema in 2022. The Prashanth Neel directorial ended its lifetime domestic run at Rs 434 crore.

At the event, Aamir Khan was joined by Chiranjeevi, who is presenting the Telugu version of Laal Singh Chaddha and Naga Chaitanya, who stars in the film in a key role.

Also Read |Laal Singh Chaddha is a very desi film: Atul Kulkarni

From Pushpa: The Rise, SS Rajamouli’s RRR to KGF: Chapter 2, Khan said it was heartening to see the pan-India success of south films.

“KGF 2 is a Kannada film, there is Pushpa, Baahubali, RRR (all Telugu)… All these films have come from the south of India and have won the hearts of audiences across the country.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“It is wonderful to see that cinema coming out of one state of India can successfully give joy and entertainment to the whole country. That’s really a celebration for us when that happens,” he added.

Directed by Advait Chandan and also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to be released on August 11. The film will have a box office clash with Raksha Bandhan, headlined by Akshay Kumar.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
‘Illegal’: India slams China, Pak over move to involve third countries in CPEC projects

‘Illegal’: India slams China, Pak over move to involve third countries in CPEC projects

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

20 years after Kargil: 'Treated 75 injured in peak of battle, all lived to tell the tale'
From The Archives

20 years after Kargil: 'Treated 75 injured in peak of battle, all lived to tell the tale'

Premium
I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Premium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Her SOS

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, 10 celebrity photos
Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement