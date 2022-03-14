scorecardresearch
Monday, March 14, 2022
Aamir Khan on Hindi remake of Spanish film Campeones: ‘Planning is on’

Spanish film Campeones reportedly follows the life of an arrogant, drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people.

Mumbai
March 14, 2022
aamir khanAamir Khan celebrated his birthday today. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday teased that he might headline the Hindi remake of Spanish film Campeones. The 2018 film reportedly follows the life of an arrogant, drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people.

There were reports that Aamir is in talks to headline the project, which would be directed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna.

During a press conference to celebrate Aamir Khan‘s 57th birthday, when asked about an update on the remake, the actor told reporters, “I haven’t announced my next film yet. How did you get to know? Planning is on. I’ll let you know soon”.

The actor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, featuring Tom Hanks.

The film is getting readied to release on August 11.

“I think now we will get the time to finish our film the way we had intended to now that it’s coming out on August 11. We are trying to make a good film,” he said.

The production of Laal Singh Chaddha was hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, with even the film’s release being pushed several times.

Aamir Khan, who had also contracted Covid-19, said dealing with the pandemic was a “unique phase”.

“We hadn’t expected it or faced this before. We all were trying to deal with it. Laal Singh Chaddha happened during that time. We have done our best. In a creative work, you work with all your emotions with your team.

“When that is interrupted, right when you’re ready to go with all your emotions, it’s very difficult. Not just us, everyone in filmmaking had to pause that process and hold their emotions. It was difficult but we tried to do our best,” he added.

