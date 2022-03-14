Aamir Khan says he has given up alcohol now: ‘I would down an entire bottle at times…’

Not many know that Aamir Khan doesn’t drink alcohol at all, not for some time at least. According to the actor, he used to drink occasionally in the past but has now given up on it completely. Aamir also hosted one episode on alcoholism when he used to present the issue-based reality show Satyamev Jayate on Star Plus.

In a recent interview with News18 India, the actor sat down to talk about many things including spirituality, religion and alcoholism.

Speaking about his own experience, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said in Hindi, “I used to drink sometimes, but I don’t anymore. Some people take two pegs and they are sorted. But I was never one of those who drank regularly. I used to drink on occasions, but whenever I did sit down to drink, I would down the entire bottle. And I felt that that was not okay. And when you are intoxicated, you do or say certain things which you later regret. Not that anything major has happened like that until now, but the fact that a person is no longer under their own control, that didn’t sit well with me.”

Later, when he was asked by the host what kind of person he prefers — one with a higher emotional quotient or one with the higher IQ, the actor said he prefers the former, which later diverged into a discussion about the values he holds dear in his life.

“I believe that everyone has a right to express what they feel, even if you don’t necessarily agree with them. One should always keep that window in their minds open. This is one of Jainism’s three pillars which I adhere to. One is non-violence, second is use as less as you can and don’t waste. And the third is this, these are some of the things I try to follow in my own life.”

When asked about his personal spiritual beliefs and ideology, Khan stated that despite not doing anything explicitly spiritual, he does consider himself to be one. The actor also opened up about religion, and said that it is a hard concept to escape from especially if you are born and brought up in India or in an Indian household. “Our country is like that. As a child, you grown up listening to the tales of the Mahabharata and Ramayan. It resides in us, you cannot escape it if you are an Indian. As far as I am concerned, I have not done anything actively which is spiritual in nature. But in my own way, I consider myself spiritual too,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Aamir Khan had celebrated his special day with some members of the media, who had brought a cake for him to cut.