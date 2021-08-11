Aamir Khan on films releasing on OTT platforms: ‘As a film person, I am very concerned’

Aamir Khan has expressed concern as cinema halls stay shut and films are taking the streaming route. Amid Covid-19 pandemic, theatres remain closed in many parts of the country, including Maharashtra, even as films have started releasing theatrically. Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom will be releasing on August 19 in theatres.

“Some films are releasing on OTT platforms, and as a film person I am very concerned. I hope in near future things will improve,” Aamir said on Wednesday at an event in Mumbai while accepting that it is a complicated topic and many factors need to be taken in consideration. He also requested people to get vaccinated. “It is not easy to talk about reopening of cinema halls. Theatres can be opened up only when the health situation improves, and we control the Covid-19 situation as a society, we are all trying and working on it,” the actor said. He added, “As more and more people get vaccinated things will get better.”

Due to the pandemic, a number of films have chosen streaming releases. However, many tent poles and big-ticket films are waiting for a theatrical release. These includes Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s 83 and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier slated to hit theaters on Christmas 2020 but got postponed due to the pandemic. Now, the makers are planning to release the film in theatres on Christmas this year.