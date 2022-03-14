Aamir Khan on relationship with ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta; dismisses speculation of affair: ‘There is no one’

Aamir Khan, who turned 57 on Monday, said his relationship with ex-wife Kiran Rao is unique, and hence even after parting ways after 15 of marriage last year, the two continue to respect each other, something many find difficult to understand.

Aamir, who tied the knot with Kiran in 2005, years after getting divorced with his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002 told News18 that his bond with Kiran underwent a certain change that triggered their decision to part ways, as against the rumours that he started seeing someone else.

“Kiran and I are actually family. But our relationship of husband and wife experienced a certain change and we wanted to respect the institution of marriage. However, we are always going to be by each other’s side. We are working together. We live close by. But we are no longer husband and wife and that’s why we decided to call it quits,” Aamir said in the interview.

He further added that owing to their respect and love for each other and the institution of marriage, the two took the big decision. “I understand that people don’t understand our equation. It’s difficult for people to understand. This is because, usually, we don’t see a bond like this,” Aamir opined.

Aamir Khan with former wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. (Photo: Express Archives) Aamir Khan with former wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. (Photo: Express Archives)

Aamir and Kiran have a son Azad Rao Khan born out of surrogacy in 2011. Aamir however said the couple’s relationship underwent change, and he’s had chats over it many-a-times where Kiran would tell him “even when we discuss something as a family, I’m always lost somewhere.” According to her “I’m a different kind of person.”

Aamir confessed that Kiran would tell him she loves his “brain and personality,” and hence was against him changing anything about himself to save their marriage. “But today when I reflect on what Kiran told me seven years ago, I would say that I have seen a lot of changes in me in the past 6-7 months.”

Aamir also shared how lucky he has been with the women in his life, pointing at his first partner Reena Dutta, with whom he has daughter Ira and son Junaid. Reena was also the producer on several films of Aamir, including Lagaan.

The Bollywood superstar revealed in the same interview, that unlike reports “when Reena and I got separated, there was no one in my life. A lot of people think that Kiran and I met before my divorce from Reena but it’s not true. Kiran and I had met but we didn’t really know each other and we became friends much later.” He also clarified that his relationship with Kiran didn’t end because of someone else. “There was no one back then, there is no one now.”