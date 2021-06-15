Aamir Khan on 20 years of Lagaan: ‘It was a film that made sure we paid our Lagaan in full’

It has been 20 years since Aamir Khan‘s Oscar-nominated period drama Lagaan hit theatres. And on this special occasion, the Bollywood star reminisced about the experience of making the film in a video posted on Aamir Khan Productions’ Instagram handle.

In the video, Aamir, dressed in military uniform, thanked filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker for giving him the chance to be a part of such an epic story.

“Firstly, I want to thank Ashutosh (Gowariker), and the entire cast and crew, and the partners as well as the entire exhibitor sector for their support. I also want to extend my thanks to the seniors of the film industry who stood behind the project and showered so much praise on it,” the actor said.

At one point, Aamir Khan also made light of the challenges posed by Lagaan. He said, “Lagaan was a film that made sure we paid our Lagaan in full. It was a very difficult film to make. We had to face a lot of hardships, but the film also gave the team a lot of unforgettable memories, relationships and happiness.”

The actor ended the clip by stating how excited he is to interact with his teammates, and relive those memories via an online video call. The reunion video will be released later on Netflix.