scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Latest news

Aamir Khan on 20 years of Lagaan: ‘It was a film that made sure we paid our Lagaan in full’

Aamir Khan expressed his love and gratitude to the team of Lagaan as well as the seniors of the film industry and the audience for showering the movie with so much appreciation.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2021 8:08:28 pm
aamir khanAamir Khan played the role of Bhuvan in Lagaan. (Photos: Sony Pictures Network and Zee Network, Instagram/Avinash Gowariker)

It has been 20 years since Aamir Khan‘s Oscar-nominated period drama Lagaan hit theatres. And on this special occasion, the Bollywood star reminisced about the experience of making the film in a video posted on Aamir Khan Productions’ Instagram handle.

In the video, Aamir, dressed in military uniform, thanked filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker for giving him the chance to be a part of such an epic story.

Also Read |Aamir Khan open to a Lagaan remake: ‘Want to see who will do Bhuvan better than me’

“Firstly, I want to thank Ashutosh (Gowariker), and the entire cast and crew, and the partners as well as the entire exhibitor sector for their support. I also want to extend my thanks to the seniors of the film industry who stood behind the project and showered so much praise on it,” the actor said.

At one point, Aamir Khan also made light of the challenges posed by Lagaan. He said, “Lagaan was a film that made sure we paid our Lagaan in full. It was a very difficult film to make. We had to face a lot of hardships, but the film also gave the team a lot of unforgettable memories, relationships and happiness.”

Also Read |7 lesser known facts about Lagaan

The actor ended the clip by stating how excited he is to interact with his teammates, and relive those memories via an online video call. The reunion video will be released later on Netflix.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Geeta Basra baby shower photos
Geeta Basra gets a surprise baby shower, Harbhajan Singh plays a ‘good accomplice’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 15: Latest News

Advertisement