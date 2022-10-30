Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat suffers heart attack, admitted to Mumbai hospital

Actor Aamir Khan’s mother, Zeenat Hussein, suffered a heart attack around Diwali and was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

A source close to the actor confirmed to indianexpress.com, “She suffered a heart attack and is currently admitted in Breach Candy hospital”.

Earlier reports said that she was with Aamir at their Panchgani residence for celebrating Diwali when she suffered a massive heart attack. Aamir immediately rushed her to the Mumbai hospital and has been with her since then along with other family members.