scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat suffers heart attack, admitted to Mumbai hospital

Actor Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat suffered a heart attack and is admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

aamir mom 1200Aamir Khan with his mom and siblings. (Photo: Nikhat Hegde/Instagram)

Actor Aamir Khan’s mother, Zeenat Hussein, suffered a heart attack around Diwali and was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

A source close to the actor confirmed to indianexpress.com, “She suffered a heart attack and is currently admitted in Breach Candy hospital”.

See in photos |15 happy family pictures of Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist

Earlier reports said that she was with Aamir at their Panchgani residence for celebrating Diwali when she suffered a massive heart attack. Aamir immediately rushed her to the Mumbai hospital and has been with her since then along with other family members.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the election in Gujarat is catching more and more of our attentionPremium
Why the election in Gujarat is catching more and more of our attention
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Jamesha Mubeen, killed in Coimbatore blast, ‘self-radicalised’, was ‘on w...Premium
Jamesha Mubeen, killed in Coimbatore blast, ‘self-radicalised’, was ‘on w...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 08:37:19 pm
Next Story

If theatre had money, no actor would leave it: Himani Shivpuri

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

janhvi sara ananya
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor dress to scare: Inside pics from star-studded Halloween bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement