Aamir Khan is immersed in scripting of Mogul: Bhushan Kumar

A biopic on T-Series owner Gulshan Kumar titled Mogul has been in the headlines for its cast. Now, filmmaker-son Bhushan Kumar has confirmed that an official announcement about the same will be made by the end of this year. Earlier Akshay Kumar was signed to play the late music baron in the biopic but the actor stepped out of the project owing to some differences over the script of the movie.

Bhushan Kumar, in an interview to Mid Day recently revealed that actor Aamir Khan, also the co-producer of Mogul has been an important part of the film’s scripting. Divulging details about the biopic on his father, Bhushan said, “The story is almost ready. Aamir Khan is immersed in the entire scripting process. Subhash Kapoor (director) has spent the past one-and-a-half years researching every detail about my father’s life. The film will start right from when he was a college student to how he sold juice in Daryaganj, Delhi, to how he became a game changer in the music industry.”

Recently, at the IMAX trailer launch of Gold, Akshay was asked whom he thinks is the best alternative for playing Gulshan Kumar in Mogul, to which he replied, “No one besides me.”

Gulshan Kumar changed the face of Hindi film music and also produced quite a lot of successful Hindi films including Aashiqui (1990), Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, among others. He was shot to death outside a temple in Mumbai in 1997. Gulshan Kumar’s death signaled the growing control that the underworld had on the Hindi film industry. Speaking about if the death of his father will also be documented in the biopic, Bhushan said, “The film is a tell-all, so it will obviously be there. At the same time, one must remember that in a runtime of two-and-a-half hours, we can’t possibly fit everything. We might have to omit a few things too.”

Mogul is expected to go on the floors by next year.

