Aamir Khan decides to step away from his next production in the wake of #MeToo movement

Aamir Khan will be seen next in Thugs of Hindostan.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement in India, actor and producer Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao have put out a statement saying that they “are committed to doing any and everything to make our film industry a safe and happy one to work in”.

In the statement tweeted by Aamir, they mention that someone they were about to begin work with has been accused of sexual misconduct and the matter is subjudice at the moment.

Here is what the statement says:

“As creative people we have been committed to foregrounding and finding solutions to social issues, and at Aamir Khan Productions we have always had a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour of any kind. We strongly condemn any act of sexual harassment, and equally we condemn any and all false accusations in such cases.

Two weeks ago, when traumatic #MeToo stories began emerging, it was brought to our attention that someone we were about to begin work with has been accused of sexual misconduct. Upon enquiry we found that this particular case is subjudice, and that the legal process is in motion.

We are not an investigative agency, nor are we in any position to pass judgement on anyone – that is for the police and judiciary to do. So, without casting any aspersions on anyone involved in this case, and without coming to any conclusions about these specific allegations, we have decided to step away from this film.

We do not want our action to reflect in any manner on the people involved in this case.

We believe that this is an opportunity for the film industry to introspect and take concrete steps towards change. For far too long women have faced the brunt of sexual exploitation. It has to stop. In this regard we are committed to doing any and everything to make our film industry a safe and happy one to work in.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan”

After YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan was all set to co-produce Subhash Kapoor directorial Mogul, which is a biopic of Gulshan Kumar. The film is also being produced by T-Series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd