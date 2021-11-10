Aamir Khan makes little fan’s day, leaves him giggling uncontrollably. Watch video

Actor Aamir Khan left a young fan delighted as he posed for photographs with him. Aamir was spotted on Wednesday outside his daughter Ira Khan’s office in Mumbai, when the child’s mother asked if the actor would be willing to pose for photos with him.

Aamir immediately obliged, much to the happiness of the young fan, who couldn’t help but giggle with pure joy. The child kept laughing, almost in disbelief, even as Aamir hopped into his car. The actor was wearing a yellow T-shirt, and made sure to mask up.

Aamir’s fans loved his gesture. “Omg look at his smile,” one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post carrying the video. “Awwwwww the bacha is soooooo happy,” another person commented, adding a bunch of smiling face emojis.

Aamir was last seen in the sprawling swashbuckler film Thugs of Hindostan, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in supporting roles. The film was a critical and commercial disaster, with Aamir publicly apologising to his fans for how poorly it turned out.

His next film is the long-in-the-making Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film has hit several roadblocks on its way to the big screen. First, Aamir’s co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her second pregnancy, leading to the hasty rescheduling of her scenes. But then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, putting the entire production on hold. The delay was long enough for Kareena to give birth and return to the sets for additional filming.

During this time, Aamir also announced his separation from wife Kiran Rao. But the former couple continued to work together on Laal Singh Chaddha, and stressed in a video message to fans that they are still friends and remain dedicated to co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan.