Aamir Khan makes Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh’s ‘dream come true’ as he dances with her on Laal Singh Chaddha song. Watch video

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh is on cloud nine after Aamir Khan danced with her on Laal Singh Chaddha’s song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi. An excited Akshara has shared videos with Aamir on her social media platforms.

Akshara, who is known for her roles in films such as the action drama Tabadala, the political drama Sarkar Raj, and the action romance Satya, took to Instagram to post videos of her dancing with Aamir. She wrote, “This is such a dream come true! Thank you Aamir Sir for making this day one I can never forget!! ♥️🤗.”

Akshara’s video received a lot of love from her friends from the fraternity and fans. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz actor Bidita Bag commented, “OMG 😮😮😮👏 now sign a film asap with him❤️,” choreographer Mudassar Khan wrote, “👏👏👏🤗.” One of Akshara’s fan clubs commented, “Our sherni proud of u ❤️😍.”

The song, Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi, has been performed by Arijit Singh, and was released over the weekend. “The agony of longing, the sweet pain of a love unrequited, the desire of making this moment last forever. The song that captures this everlasting emotion…,” a post on Aamir Khan Productions’ Instagram handle read. The team recently shared a behind-the-scenes video, in which actor Kareena Kapoor called the track the ‘best song ever’ and the ‘song of the decade’.

On Sunday, Akshara had shared a picture with her favourite Bollywood icon, where she wrote, “Honoured to meet such a genius mind !! Didn’t feel like we met for the first time. Best time spent with everyone’s fav Aamir Sir ❤️❤️ Thank you for all the good talks and fun we had together 🤗.”

Akshara, who made her acting debut opposite Ravi Kishan in Satyamev Jayate (2010) is reportedly one of the highest paid actors in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Aamir is meeting several social media influencers and friends from the film industry as he is promoting Laal Singh Chaddha. In April, the superstar had hosted Ruhee Dosani at his residence in Mumbai, where the two even celebrated Baisakhi together as they bonded over halwa, lassi and Bhangra moves. Directed by Advait Chandan Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Naga Chaitanya and is the official Indian adaption of Tom Hanks’ Academy Award winning Forrest Gump (1994).