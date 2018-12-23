Aamir Khan to play Krishna in Mahabharata’s film adaptation, Shah Rukh Khan confirms

Is Aamir Khan’s dream project Mahabharata on cards? Well, going by Shah Rukh Khan’s latest statement, it seems Aamir has already started working on the project.

During an interview with DNA, when SRK was asked to pick from a list of roles that he might like to take up in future, the 53-year-old actor on the option of ‘Krishna from Mahabharata’ said, “Krishna from Mahabharata has already been taken by Aamir so I will not be able to do that.”

Mahabharata is the project for which Aamir had to let go of Rakesh Sharma’s biopic, which will now star Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Rakesh Sharma biopic writer Anjum Rajabali confirmed that Aamir was so consumed by Mahabharata, that he had to let go of the biopic.

“Frankly speaking, I was very keen that Aamir does it and he, at that moment, had liked it. We had discussed a lot. We had a lot of hopes for it but unfortunately (there was) the larger project of Mahabharata, which he was consumed by,” Anjum said.

Earlier, Aamir in a conversation with Filmfare had expressed his wish to make the Mahabharata. However, he was afraid the project might take at least 15-20 years of his life.

“My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I’m afraid of starting the project as I know it will consume at least 15-20 years of my life. My favourite character is Karna, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna. I also liked the character of Arjun. He was the only person who asked Krishna why he had to kill his own people,” Aamir said.