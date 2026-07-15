Aamir Khan on ‘love jihad’ claims: ‘Gauri not even Hindu; Kiran, Reena didn’t convert’

Aamir Khan recently tied the knot for the third time, sparking widespread debate on social media, with some accusing the actor of promoting “love jihad”, as they claimed all his three wives were Hindus. Breaking his silence on the controversy, Aamir clarified that his wife, Gauri Spratt, is not Hindu but Christian, and that none of his wives ever converted their religion. In an interview to Rediff, Aamir reacted to being labelled “the brand ambassador of love jihad.”

‘None of my wives converted their religion’

He said, “The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian.” He further added, “Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes.”