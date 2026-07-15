Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Aamir Khan on ‘love jihad’ claims: ‘Gauri not even Hindu; Kiran, Reena didn’t convert’
Aamir Khan has opened up on the trolling he has received since his third wedding with Gauri Spratt. Calling his family inclusive, Aamir said Gauri Spratt is a Christian and none of his wives ever converted their religion.
Aamir Khan recently tied the knot for the third time, sparking widespread debate on social media, with some accusing the actor of promoting “love jihad”, as they claimed all his three wives were Hindus. Breaking his silence on the controversy, Aamir clarified that his wife, Gauri Spratt, is not Hindu but Christian, and that none of his wives ever converted their religion. In an interview to Rediff, Aamir reacted to being labelled “the brand ambassador of love jihad.”
‘None of my wives converted their religion’
He said, “The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian.” He further added, “Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes.”
Aamir Khan reacts to rumours of making sky villa’
Following his marriage, Aamir also made headlines after reports claimed he had purchased additional apartments in Mumbai’s Marina Apartments, which is currently undergoing redevelopment. Several reports suggested that the actor was planning to live in the redeveloped building with his current wife while also ensuring that his former wives, children and close family members had homes in the same complex.
ALSO READ | ‘I am not Phunsukh Wangdu’: Why Sonam Wangchuk distanced himself from Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots
Addressing the speculation, Aamir clarified that the redevelopment is a collective decision taken by the housing society. “Our apartment complex is going in for redevelopment, like the rest of Bombay. All old buildings in Bombay are going in for redevelopment. It is a decision taken by our housing society, which has 24 members. It involves a builder who has bought, and therefore owns, the bulk of the building. I am one of the members,” he said.
Earlier reports had claimed that Aamir had spent around Rs 100 crore acquiring additional apartments in the redeveloped complex, where he already owned more than nine flats. According to the reports, two floors were intended for Aamir and Gauri, one floor for family gatherings, one for his son Junaid Khan, another for Kiran Rao and their son Azad, while his mother and sisters were also expected to have residences in the same building. However, Aamir’s latest statement suggests that much of the speculation surrounding the redevelopment has been exaggerated.
Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children—Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple divorced after 16 years of marriage. In 2005, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao. They announced their separation in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Five years later, Aamir married Gauri Spratt, his Bengaluru-based acquaintance, whom he introduced to the media around his 60th birthday last year.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05