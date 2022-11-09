Aamir Khan’s white beard look surprises fans: ‘I didn’t even recognise him’

Actor Aamir Khan has stayed away from the public eye since his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha released in August. Released amongst much hype, the Advait Chandan film failed to make a mark at the box office at the time of its release. However, the film’s release on Netflix did generate some conversation.

Recently, Aamir was clicked as he offered his condolences to director Ashutosh Gowariker after his mother’s demise. Aamir and Ashutosh first collaborated in the 1995 film Baazi, and later made the 2001 film Lagaan.

As Aamir paid his last respects to the director’s late mother, fans couldn’t help but point out that the Dangal actor looked unrecognisable. One of the fans wrote, “I didn’t even recognise him.” Another wrote, “Aamir growing old.”

A few days ago, another photo of the Dil Chahta Hai star had emerged online. There too, he was sporting a grey beard.

Alongside Aamir, Laal Singh Chaddha also starred Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya in key roles. The film was released during the Independence Day weekend alongside Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. The film opened with Rs 11.70 crore on the box office and earned Rs 37.96 crore during the opening weekend. However, the film’s lifetime collection were only Rs 58.73 crore, which proved to be one of Aamir’s worst performers over the years.

Aamir Khan is yet to announce his next film after Laal Singh Chaddha.