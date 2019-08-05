Aamir Khan launches Mission Shakti

Actor Aamir Khan on Sunday attended the launch function of Mission Shakti, an initiative by Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar to train athletes from Chandrapur and Gadchiroli for international events like the Olympics.

Among those present at the function in Ballarpur here was state sports minister Ashish Shelar.

“I don’t remember much that I learnt in school except sports. It teaches us how to complete tasks through teamwork. It trains us to handle the situation during ups and downs,” Khan told the gathering.

Khan also broke into a song mid-speech to motivate the athletes attending the programme. He felicitated a team of tribal mountaineers from here who had recently scaled Mount Everest as part of Mission Shaurya.

Mungantiwar said youth from Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, through Mission Shakti, will get a chance to bring laurels to India in events like the Olympics in future.