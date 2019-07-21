Aamir Khan film Lal Singh Chaddha to chronicle India’s growth

Aamir Khan film Lal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, will showcase India’s growth in the past few years. As per a report in The Deccan Chronicle, the film “will also show specific instances like the Babri Masjid demolition to other current political and national happenings like the formation of the Modi government and more.”

Advertising

“Lal Singh Chaddha is not just a film. It will be a reference for the world to see what happened in India in the past few years like how the Paramount film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, did with reference to the US. Similarly, Lal Singh Chaddha will show Aamir meeting important political and historical personalities in VFX laden visuals. It will also show specific instances like the Babri Masjid demolition to other current political and national happenings like the formation of the Modi government and more. What Aamir and director Advait Chandan clearly understand is that the film’s political symbolism at many places will have different interpretations and hence, they are assuring that it will not rake up too much controversy and will not inadvertently create trouble for the film,” an industry source said in the report.

Earlier, on his birthday, Aamir had officially announced the project.

“I have finalised my next film and it is titled Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a remake of American film Forrest Gump. It is being made by Viacom 18 and Aamir Khan Productions. Advait Chandan will direct it. We have bought the rights from Paramount Pictures,” the actor had said.

Advertising

For the first time on the silver screen, Aamir will be seen wearing a turban. The actor will undergo a physical transformation for the character. He is required to shed 20 kilos for the role.

Joining him in the film will be Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be collaborating with Aamir Khan after Talaash. The film, directed by Advait Chauhan, will release on Christmas, 2020.