scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to lose Rs 100 cr, actor likely to forego his fee: report

Aamir Khan will reportedly not be charging any fee for Laal Singh Chaddha as the film did not perform well at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, 11 AugustAamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha released in theatres on August 11.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated films of 2022 but its disastrous run at the Indian box office has reportedly left the star with a huge loss. The film could not even manage to rake in Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office and now reports suggest that Aamir has decided to absorb the losses of the film by forgoing his fee.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the producers Viacom 18 lost Rs 100 crore on the film but if Aamir decides to let go of his fee, the losses will be comparatively lesser for the studio. The report also suggests that since Aamir gave four years to the film, he has technically not made any money on the film if he does not charge a fee.

Also Read |Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

An earlier report by the publication suggested that there was an increasing rift between Aamir Khan Productions and the studio after the failure of the Forrest Gump remake. Reportedly, the promotional activity of the film was not approved by the studio which led to a rift between the two parties.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh among others, Laal Singh Chaddha was written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. The film released alongside Akshay Kumar’s Rakshan Bandhan on an extended weekend but managed to earn only Rs 11.70 crore at the box office on the opening day. In the subsequent week, the box office collection went up to Rs 50.98 crore, which was far less than expectations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

Aamir had proudly said that he would release the film on OTT platforms only after six months of its release but the film’s fate at the box office has reportedly made the makers reconsider that decision and they will now release it on OTT in just eight weeks, as is the norm, as per reports. Laal Singh Chaddha’s international collection has not been as disappointing as the film has earned well in USA, Canada and UK.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:47:10 am
Next Story

UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Admit card released: How to download

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Bengaluru Idgah row: A pot kept on steady simmer ahead of 2023 polls

Bengaluru Idgah row: A pot kept on steady simmer ahead of 2023 polls

US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'
Only for subscribers

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
In Premium Now

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’

Premium
Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
In Premium Now

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shraddha Kapoor
Ganesh Chaturthi: How celebrities welcome Lord Ganesha every year
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement