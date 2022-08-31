Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to lose Rs 100 cr, actor likely to forego his fee: report

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated films of 2022 but its disastrous run at the Indian box office has reportedly left the star with a huge loss. The film could not even manage to rake in Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office and now reports suggest that Aamir has decided to absorb the losses of the film by forgoing his fee.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the producers Viacom 18 lost Rs 100 crore on the film but if Aamir decides to let go of his fee, the losses will be comparatively lesser for the studio. The report also suggests that since Aamir gave four years to the film, he has technically not made any money on the film if he does not charge a fee.

An earlier report by the publication suggested that there was an increasing rift between Aamir Khan Productions and the studio after the failure of the Forrest Gump remake. Reportedly, the promotional activity of the film was not approved by the studio which led to a rift between the two parties.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh among others, Laal Singh Chaddha was written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. The film released alongside Akshay Kumar’s Rakshan Bandhan on an extended weekend but managed to earn only Rs 11.70 crore at the box office on the opening day. In the subsequent week, the box office collection went up to Rs 50.98 crore, which was far less than expectations.

Aamir had proudly said that he would release the film on OTT platforms only after six months of its release but the film’s fate at the box office has reportedly made the makers reconsider that decision and they will now release it on OTT in just eight weeks, as is the norm, as per reports. Laal Singh Chaddha’s international collection has not been as disappointing as the film has earned well in USA, Canada and UK.