Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to release on Christmas 2020

On Saturday, the makers announced the release date of Aamir Khan’s next Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, which is an official adaptation of he Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump, will release on Christmas, 2020.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update and wrote, “Mark the date… Aamir Khan’s new film #LaalSinghChaddha to release on #Christmas 2020… Stars Aamir in title role… Directed by Advait Chandan… Written by Atul Kulkarni… #Viacom18Movies.”

Aamir had announced the project on his last birthday. “I have an announcement for my fans and media. I have finalised my next film and it is titled Laal Singh Chadha. It is a remake of American film Forrest Gump. It is being made by Viacom 18 and Aamir Khan Productions. Advait Chandan will direct it. We have bought the rights from Paramount Pictures,” the actor had said.

The actor had also shared that he will be seen wearing a turban in the movie and in a much slimmer avatar as the film requires him to shed 20 kilos for the role.

Laal Singh Chaddha is being helmed by Advait Chandan, who had made his directorial debut with the Aamir Khan production venture Secret Superstar.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan which received poor reviews from fans and critics alike.