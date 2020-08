Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan gets mobbed by fans in Turkey

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is a Bollywood remake of Forest Gump that featured Tom Hanks.

Actor Aamir Khan recently flew to Turkey to complete the shoot of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, an official Hindi remake of Tom Hank starrer Forest Gump. Despite the makers taking all precautionary measures during the shoot in Turkey, the superstar was mobbed by fans there, leaving no room for social distancing.

Several videos and photos of fans in Turkey hounding Aamir for selfies recently emerged on social media. This comes after the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha was halted for several months due to the spread of coronavirus.

ACE Aamir Khan has reached Turkey to RESUME shoot of his upcoming mega Blockbuster Laal Singh Chaddha.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark the Bollywood debut of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. Laal Singh Chaddha is being directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chauhan.

The film was previously set for a Christmas 2020 release. It has now been postponed to Christmas 2021.

