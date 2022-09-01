scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Aamir Khan breaks silence after Laal Singh Chaddha’s disastrous performance, shares ‘Michhami Dukkadam’ post: ‘If I have offended you…’

Actor Aamir Khan continued to follow the tradition of Paryushan Parva as he shared his annual “Michhami Dukkadam” post. The post was shared from his production house's handle.

Laal Singh Chaddha, Boycott Laal Singh ChaddhaAamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha could not impress the domestic audience.

Actor Aamir Khan continues to follow the tradition of Paryushan Parva, a Jain festival. On this day, Jains greet each other by saying “Michhami Dukkadam” and observe a whole-day fast. Breaking his silence for the first time after the debacle of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir’s production house released an audio clip which begins with ‘Michhami Dukkadam’. The Prakrit phrase means, “If I have offended you in any way, knowingly or unknowingly, in thought, word or deed, then I seek your forgiveness.” Aamir has been following the practice for many years now.

The words in the clip say, “Hum sab insaan hai, aur galityan insaan se hoti hai. Kabhi bol se, kabhi harkaton mein, kabhi mazak mein….Agar maine kissi tarah se aapka dil dukhaya hai, toh…man vachan, kaaya se sama mangte ho…” The voice is not that of the actor.

Aamir Khan’s latest film Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, flopped miserably at the box office. It was a project that took ten years in production and three years for filming, and since its release, there has been radio silence from the star. The film released on August 11 to mixed reviews and had an average opening, and continued to sink further throughout the week, leading to cancelled shows. Laal Singh Chaddha emerged as Aamir’s biggest flop in over a decade, and there are reports of the actor forgoing his fee for the film. However, the film performed better overseas than it did in India.

While mixed reviews contributed to the film’s poor performance, Laal Singh Chaddha had also been a victim of hate campaigns that have been ailing Bollywood this year. Many social media users unearthed old videos of Aamir Khan talking about intolerance in India and fuelled the hate-campaigns further. At one of the promotions, Aamir had sincerely apologised for hurting anyone’s feelings and emphasised that he loved his country, contrary to popular perception. He also requested the audience to watch the film and not boycott it.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 11:24:23 am
