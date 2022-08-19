scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan have failed to impress the audiences after one week at the box office.

LSC-RBAamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan released on August 11. (Photos: Aamir Khan Productions, Colour Yellow Productions/ Instagram)

After a week of struggling at the box office, a new Friday has arrived with only one film — Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap — releasing in cinema halls today. Last week, two big-budget films led by two of India’s biggest superstars of India released — Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. However, their box office performance has remained dull amid mixed reviews and boycott calls.

According to figures from Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan’s film has not manage to earn even Rs 50 crores in its first week at the box office, making it one of the biggest flops by any of the Khans (Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan). It has surpassed SRK’s biggest flop Zero, which earned Rs 82.60 crores in its first week, and Rs 90.28 crore in its lifetime earnings at the theatres. Aamir’s film has managed to earn Rs 49.63 crore in its first week in India. The film might have to face a huge loss because it is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 180 crore.

On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan, even after not being able to pull audiences to cinema halls will manage to break even as it was made on a controlled budget. The film has earned Rs ₹1.25 crore on day seven, with its total earnings till date being Rs 37.30 crores (Rs 49.97 crores including international earnings). With the sale of rights, it will recover more money.

Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir Khan’s second flop after Thugs Of Hindostan tanked at the box office in 2018. The YRF film was reportedly made with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, and its total earnings was Rs 151. 19 crore. Aamir has not announced his next project yet.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is emerging as his third flop of the year (first two being Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj). The actor is now looking forward to the release of Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, OMG 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, the Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru, Kathputli and Gorkha.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 09:54:37 am
