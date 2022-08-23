scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international box office, earns more than Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kashmir Files

Despite flopping domestically, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has overtaken Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to become the biggest Hindi film of 2022 in international markets.

aamir khanAamir Khan in a still from Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha might have flopped domestically, but the film has broken a significant record at the worldwide box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Forrest Gump remake is now the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 in international markets, having overtaken hits such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files.

With $7.5 million (Rs 59 crore) in over a week of release, Laal Singh Chaddha has managed to surpass Gangubai Kathiawadi ($7.47 million), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ($5.88 million), and The Kashmir Files ($5.7 million). By comparison, each of those three movies was also a major hit in India. The Telugu hit RRR, however, has made nearly $20 million from international markets.

Also read |Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha, on the other hand, has been able to make a little over Rs 55 crore. The film was produced on a reported budget of Rs 180 crore, and began production before the pandemic. Portions were filmed in starts and stops during the last three years, before the film was released in theatres earlier this month. Laal Singh Chaddha’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 126 crore.

The film still stands a chance at turning a theatrical profit, provided it performs in China (which, in turn, depends on whether or not it even gets a China release). The territory has become notoriously unaccommodating for imported films in the post-pandemic era. But Aamir remains a major star there, with the back-to-back success of Secret Superstar and Dangal. His 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan, however, flopped in China as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

A Bollywood Hungama report had previously described Laal Singh Chaddha as Aamir’s biggest flop since 2000’s Mela. This is also the first time that Aamir has delivered two back-to-back flops since 1947 Earth and Mela. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:53:04 pm
Next Story

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Explained | The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student's death

Explained | The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student's death

Opinion | Delhi must find its way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | Delhi must find its way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aamir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement