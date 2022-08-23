Laal Singh Chaddha is now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international box office, earns more than Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kashmir Files

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha might have flopped domestically, but the film has broken a significant record at the worldwide box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Forrest Gump remake is now the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 in international markets, having overtaken hits such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files.

With $7.5 million (Rs 59 crore) in over a week of release, Laal Singh Chaddha has managed to surpass Gangubai Kathiawadi ($7.47 million), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ($5.88 million), and The Kashmir Files ($5.7 million). By comparison, each of those three movies was also a major hit in India. The Telugu hit RRR, however, has made nearly $20 million from international markets.

Laal Singh Chaddha, on the other hand, has been able to make a little over Rs 55 crore. The film was produced on a reported budget of Rs 180 crore, and began production before the pandemic. Portions were filmed in starts and stops during the last three years, before the film was released in theatres earlier this month. Laal Singh Chaddha’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 126 crore.

The film still stands a chance at turning a theatrical profit, provided it performs in China (which, in turn, depends on whether or not it even gets a China release). The territory has become notoriously unaccommodating for imported films in the post-pandemic era. But Aamir remains a major star there, with the back-to-back success of Secret Superstar and Dangal. His 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan, however, flopped in China as well.

A Bollywood Hungama report had previously described Laal Singh Chaddha as Aamir’s biggest flop since 2000’s Mela. This is also the first time that Aamir has delivered two back-to-back flops since 1947 Earth and Mela. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.