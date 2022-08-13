Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha appreciated by the Academy, makers says ‘we’re immensely humbled’

Updated: August 13, 2022 8:38:06 pm
Box office reports suggest that Aamir Khan’s latest release, Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of Forrest Gump, has been receiving a lukewarm response from the audience as the footfall keeps dropping with every passing day. However, the film has received a welcome acknowledgment from the Academy. The official social media accounts of the Academy have shared a video clip that juxtaposes frames of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump and the Indian remake.
The post also noted that Forrest Gump, which was released way back in 1994, was ‘nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for Best Actor, Directing, Film Editing, Best Picture, Visual Effects, and Adapted Screenplay.’ The caption said, “Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with simple kindness receives an Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan in the title role made famous by Tom Hanks.”
In response, Aamir Khan Productions, the production house of Laal Singh Chaddha, thanked the Academy for the honour. Sharing the clip, the post of the production house read, “We’re immensely humbled! Thank you so much (sic).”
The box office performance of the film is shockingly underwhelming for an Aamir Khan film. On top of that, critics have also not been welcoming of Laal Singh Chaddha, which has been in the making for about four years. The boycott campaigns against the film on social media are cited as a key reason for the box office failure of the film.
In response to the campaigns, Aamir Khan told the media, “If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don’t want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn’t want to watch the film, I’d respect their sentiment,”
Also starring Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni.
