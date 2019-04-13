Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s show ‘Toofan Aalaya’ champions stories of water conservation

Aamir Khan along with wife Kiran Rao and the team of his TV show Satyameva Jayate initiated an effort to fight the problem of drought in Maharashtra. They set up an NGO Paani Foundation for the same and now, the actor and his wife have released a 45-minute-long episode ‘Toofan Aalaya, 2019’ where they talk about scarcity of water in Maharashtra and how their initiative has helped several villages to prosper and fight the battle against drought.

Advertising

“Three years ago we made a small start. The dream was that if people came together and work unitedly, Maharashtra would become drought-free one day. Paani Foundation was founded. Water Cup competition was started. Villagers began striving to make their village’s water abundant through voluntary labour,” says Aamir as he opens the episode.

Sharing the episode on Twitter, Khan wrote, “Hey guys, Please watch the first episode of Kiran & my TV show, Toofan Aalaya. Tell me what you think?”

Hey guys,

Please watch the first episode of Kiran & my TV show, Toofan Aalaya.

Tell me what you think ? https://t.co/OYIDzBBRhp@paanifoundation #WaterCup2019 #ToofanAalaya season 3 — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 12, 2019

Later, Kiran Rao also tells the audience about a special programme “Dhamaal Shaala” for children that taught them the importance of the relationship between nature and man. She also explains the working of the Paani Foundation which helps drought-hit villages by providing training and education to people. It neither accepts any monetary help for them nor do they give money to them themselves.

In one of the segments of the show, Aamir and Kiran hear letters that are brought by a postman from ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’. These letters bring inspiring stories of change.

The series Toofan Aalaya will also air on Zee Marathi every Saturday at 9.30 pm. The episodes will feature the story of water cup stories.