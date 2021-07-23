Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao play table tennis with Laal Singh Chaddha crew, see photos

Aamir Khan, Azad Rao and Kiran Rao played Table Tennis on the set of Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: PR)

Actor Aamir Khan, who is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, had a friendly table tennis competition with the cast and crew of the film in Ladakh. He also played a match with his former wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao. Several pictures of the matches have been released by the film’s team.

In the photos, we see the team of Laal Singh Chaddha having a fun time on the set as they play table tennis. A picture shows Aamir serving the ball to Kiran, while their son Azad watches them closely. One of the photos also features Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya playing the sport.

A source close to the film’s team said, “The unit of Laal Singh Chaddha recently arranged their own Table Tennis tournament and from Aamir sir to the kids on set, the entire team took part in it. It was a very casual and fun competition.”

See photos of Aamir Khan playing Table Tennis with the crew of Laal Singh Chaddha

Kiran Rao watched closely as son Azad Rao played Table Tennis with his father Aamir Khan. (Photo: PR) Kiran Rao watched closely as son Azad Rao played Table Tennis with his father Aamir Khan. (Photo: PR)

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao play table tennis. (Photo: PR) Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao play table tennis. (Photo: PR)

Aamir Khan and his son Azad Rao on the set of Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: PR) Aamir Khan and his son Azad Rao on the set of Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: PR)

Naga Chaitanya was also spotted playing Table Tennis on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: PR) Naga Chaitanya was also spotted playing Table Tennis on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: PR)

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the award-winning Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

The film was earlier slated to hit theaters on Christmas last year but got postponed due to the pandemic. Now, the makers are planning to release the film in theatres on Christmas this year.