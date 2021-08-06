Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s entire family with them in Kashmir: ‘My mother and sisters, Kiran’s parents are here’

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched a new film policy at a star-studded event in Srinagar in the presence of actor Aamir Khan, who is filming for Laal Singh Chaddha, and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

“Historic day for J&K. Launched the much-awaited Jammu & Kashmir’s New Film Policy-2021 in a star-studded evening with renowned actor Amir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, among others,” the L-G said on Twitter.

Launched the much-awaited Jammu & Kashmir’s New Film Policy-2021 in a star-studded evening with Renowned Actor Amir Khan & Film Maker Rajkumar Hirani, among others. pic.twitter.com/PdYhhTZzi1 — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 5, 2021

The launch event was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) overlooking the famous Dal Lake.

Aamir Khan also spoke at the event and shared, “As beautiful as Kashmir, the people of Kashmir are just as beautiful. Ever since we have come here, our entire family is with us. My mother, sisters are here. Kiran’s parents are here. We are getting so much love and affection here.”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao recently announced their separation but have been in the mountains for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. The couple has said that they may be going their separate ways but will continue to co-parent their son and collaborate together. Kiran is also a part of the production team of Laal Singh Chaddha. Their son Azaad is also accompanying them. The Advait Chandan film stars Kareena Kapoor alongside Aamir Khan and is scheduled to release in December 2021.

“Among one of the best in the country, the film policy will transform Jammu Kashmir into the most preferred destination for the entertainment industry, reviving its halcyon days of being a cinematographer’s delight and bringing back the golden era of film shooting in the region,” Sinha said.

“The government has set up single-window clearance mechanism; prepared equipment, location and talent directories besides offering fiscal incentives for filmmakers coming to the UT. The new policy aims at maximizing the potential of promising local talent and creating livelihood opportunities for many,” he said.

Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is regaining its proud legacy of association with the world of cinema. “I invite filmmakers from across the world to come to Jammu and Kashmir and capture its pristine beauty through their lens. And, also avail the host of fiscal incentives, world-class facilities offered by the Jammu and Kashmir government,” he said.

